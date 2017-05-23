Rebuilding Together seeks qualified, low-income Solano home owners with repair needs
Operating on the principal that seniors, the disabled, and military homeowners in Solano County should live in a safe and healthy environment, Rebuilding Together Solano County is accepting homeowner applications for its home rehabilitation services until May 31, organization officials announced. If you think you know someone or you, yourself, may qualify for a free home rehab, contact Rebuilding Together Solano County at 580-9360, complete an application found on its website, www.RebuildingTogetherSolanoCounty.org/Services, and submit it by May 31, to P.O. Box 5996, Vallejo, CA 94591.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution
|39 min
|Anonymous
|18
|Vallejo mayor weeps in session again
|2 hr
|now pay me
|18
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|61
|Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday
|4 hr
|ismellarat
|30
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vallejo Fil-Am Power Bloc's Next Move Is ??? (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|26
|Obama secretly conducted illegal searches on Am...
|7 hr
|he knows where yo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC