Rebuilding Together seeks qualified, low-income Solano home owners with repair needs

Operating on the principal that seniors, the disabled, and military homeowners in Solano County should live in a safe and healthy environment, Rebuilding Together Solano County is accepting homeowner applications for its home rehabilitation services until May 31, organization officials announced. If you think you know someone or you, yourself, may qualify for a free home rehab, contact Rebuilding Together Solano County at 580-9360, complete an application found on its website, www.RebuildingTogetherSolanoCounty.org/Services, and submit it by May 31, to P.O. Box 5996, Vallejo, CA 94591.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.