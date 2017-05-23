Preliminary hearing set for man accus...

Preliminary hearing set for man accused of murder and robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Reporter

A preliminary hearing date was set for a San Francisco man facing charges of murder and robbery in the death of a 25-year-old Suisun City man in February. Domingo M. Howard, 27, was arrested March 2 in Sacramento, two days after he allegedly shot Jose Jimenez in the 2800 block of Mankas Boulevard in Fairfield, near the Mankas Neighborhood Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday 9 min Mrs Shihsquee ova... 13
Vallejo City Council 7 -0 for "Safe Haven" Status 9 min Anonymous 1
Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out f... 3 hr whats that smell 18
Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution 5 hr Wanglow 16
California May Bar Landlords From Reporting Imm... 5 hr came in legally 1963 7
Orcem union buster in Ireland 6 hr vallejo union member 39
Occupy Silicon Valley: The next populist movement 8 hr hockey stick 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC