Preliminary hearing set for man accused of murder and robbery
A preliminary hearing date was set for a San Francisco man facing charges of murder and robbery in the death of a 25-year-old Suisun City man in February. Domingo M. Howard, 27, was arrested March 2 in Sacramento, two days after he allegedly shot Jose Jimenez in the 2800 block of Mankas Boulevard in Fairfield, near the Mankas Neighborhood Park.
