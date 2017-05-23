Preliminary hearing set for man accused of murder and robbery

A preliminary hearing date was set for a San Francisco man facing charges of murder and robbery in the death of a 25-year-old Suisun City man in February. Domingo M. Howard, 27, was arrested March 2 in Sacramento, two days after he allegedly shot Jose Jimenez in the 2800 block of Mankas Boulevard in Fairfield, near the Mankas Neighborhood Park.

