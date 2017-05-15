Motorcyclist killed by suspected DUI ...

Motorcyclist killed by suspected DUI driver on I-80 identified

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

A man killed in a motorcycle crash that wound up with another man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office. Donald Fitch Jr., 58, of Vacaville, died early Saturday when a Toyota Highlander that the California Highway Patrol said was traveling 100 mph on eastbound Interstate 80 collided with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A shakeup that's good for Vallejo 23 min Anonymous 9
News Black Talon provides coordinated effort for dow... (Jun '10) 1 hr Kathleen Kelley 33
UC Regents To Grill UC President, State Auditor... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Refugees could get special breaks in California 3 hr Anonymous 1
California to get additional $66M in Volkswagen... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager 3 hr Anonymous 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,164 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC