Mother's Day Fair brings families out for relaxing day
For Mother's Day, Sunday, moms across the area got traditional gifts like special flowers, homemade breakfast in bed, and cards expressing the love and appreciation their families felt for them. In Suisun City, the eighth annual Mother's Day Artesian Fair brought out grandmas, moms, and families in tow for an afternoon of shopping for unique gifts and snacking on yummy foods.
