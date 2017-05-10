Good News: Local residents inducted i...

Good News: Local residents inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. All the students were initiated at California State University, Sacramento and included: Ashleigh Owens of Vallejo, Austin Parry of Vacaville, Bryan Stewart of Suisun City, Dannesha Lewis of Suisun City, Kelsey Hanley of Fairfield and Sierra Miller of Benicia.

