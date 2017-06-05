Fairfield suspect in fatal Suisun hit-and-run agrees to trial delay

A 20-year-old Fairfield man who faces felony charges involving a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old man out collecting cans and bottles in the predawn hours of July 9, 2016, made a brief court appearance Thursday. Devin R. Robles along with his lawyer agreed to postpone scheduling a jury trial on the hopes that a successful plea deal can be worked out.

