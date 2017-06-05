Fairfield suspect in fatal Suisun hit...

Fairfield suspect in fatal Suisun hit-and-run agrees to trial delay

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Daily Republic

A 20-year-old Fairfield man who faces felony charges involving a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old man out collecting cans and bottles in the predawn hours of July 9, 2016, made a brief court appearance Thursday. Devin R. Robles along with his lawyer agreed to postpone scheduling a jury trial on the hopes that a successful plea deal can be worked out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Messano: A council surprise 6 min mr_big_money 18
Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg... 15 min im mr vallejo 47
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... 11 hr Hooter 1
California judges want to decriminalize traffic... 11 hr Anonk 3
Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide 11 hr Happy Valley 9
Vallejo suffers ninth homicide of year 11 hr Darwin rules 2
Irregularities Alleged In California Democratic... 11 hr berny got shafted 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC