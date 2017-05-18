Fairfield and Suisun car shows draw crowds to support a cause
Ball Metal Beverage Packaging Company hosted its fourth car show to help raise money and school supplies for local schools, with registrants able to enter the show by donating school supplies. Ball Metal staff call the Fairfield-Suisun and Vacaville school districts and ask which schools need the most.
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|33 min
|real apache
|19
|Vallejo's Stonewall club to meet Thursday
|44 min
|minds blown
|3
|Steps to beautification in Vallejo
|2 hr
|Annonymous
|5
|California Democratic activists want Trump's head
|3 hr
|nutz
|3
|Napa Smith Brewery opens doors in Vallejo
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Trump Speaks Russian: So what?
|14 hr
|Anonymous
|2
