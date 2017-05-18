Fairfield and Suisun car shows draw c...

Fairfield and Suisun car shows draw crowds to support a cause

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Ball Metal Beverage Packaging Company hosted its fourth car show to help raise money and school supplies for local schools, with registrants able to enter the show by donating school supplies. Ball Metal staff call the Fairfield-Suisun and Vacaville school districts and ask which schools need the most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 33 min real apache 19
Vallejo's Stonewall club to meet Thursday 44 min minds blown 3
Steps to beautification in Vallejo 2 hr Annonymous 5
California Democratic activists want Trump's head 3 hr nutz 3
Napa Smith Brewery opens doors in Vallejo 13 hr Anonymous 1
Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday 13 hr Anonymous 1
Trump Speaks Russian: So what? 14 hr Anonymous 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC