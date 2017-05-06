Church notes: May 6, 2017

Church notes: May 6, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Gregory Stringer, pastor, will speak on Acts 2:42-47; 1 Peter 2:19-25 and John 10:1-10. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo residents seek pothole repair via PB vote 4 min money for nothing 2
In crackdown on leaks, CalPERS board discipline... 29 min longkorn 4
Disabled-placard abusers, it's your day of reck... 34 min Trump4ever 2
Bills To Fight Fake News Moving Forward At Cali... 1 hr Anonymous 1
California Proposes to Tax Space Travel 1 hr Anonymous 1
CA Public Employee Unions Push Bill to Block Pu... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vulnerable California Republicans defend health... 1 hr Anonymous 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC