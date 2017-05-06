Church notes: May 6, 2017
Gregory Stringer, pastor, will speak on Acts 2:42-47; 1 Peter 2:19-25 and John 10:1-10. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo residents seek pothole repair via PB vote
|4 min
|money for nothing
|2
|In crackdown on leaks, CalPERS board discipline...
|29 min
|longkorn
|4
|Disabled-placard abusers, it's your day of reck...
|34 min
|Trump4ever
|2
|Bills To Fight Fake News Moving Forward At Cali...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California Proposes to Tax Space Travel
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|CA Public Employee Unions Push Bill to Block Pu...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vulnerable California Republicans defend health...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC