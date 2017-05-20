Church notes: May 20, 2017
Gregory Stringer, pastor, will base his message on Acts 17:16-31; 1 Peter 3:13-22; John 14:15-21. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|12 min
|LoneGunmen
|12
|Man who took on Big Oil in Vallejo talk
|32 min
|Publius
|2
|Jeff Carlson: Easy choice for council
|52 min
|Steves Pizza
|6
|Calexit plan is back, but it's toned down
|1 hr
|interesting
|2
|California Democrats Gather In Sacramento For A...
|1 hr
|interesting
|2
|Brien Farrell: Make Vallejo a safe haven
|1 hr
|interesting
|4
|Vallejo's B&J Food & Liquor is now B&J Market, ...
|1 hr
|interesting
|3
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC