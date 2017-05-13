Church notes: May 13, 2017
Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. The morning message, from David Truesdell, pastor of ministries, is "By Grace." The Scripture reference is Ephesians 3:1-19.
