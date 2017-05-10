Biz Buzz: Industrial space leased in Suisun City

Inam Khan of Premier Commercial, represented Peter Cronaur in leasing 750 square feet of industrial space at 201 Benton Court, Suisun City to Kyron Robinson of Kyron's Body Shop, according to a press release from Premier Commercial Inc. The Fairfield-based real estate firm specializes in offering a wide range of services in connection to the sale commercial real estate as well as industrial, office and retail leasing. Susan graduated from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon with a B.A. in Communications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.