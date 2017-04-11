Woman Arrested After Allegedly Becoming Aggressive at Railroad Museum, Stealing Car, Leading Offi...
A woman has been arrested after allegedly becoming aggressive at a railroad museum, stealing a vehicle and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit, police said. Just after noon on Tuesday, the Solano County Sheriff's Department was called out for reports of a suspicious person at the Western Railway Museum on State Route 12 in Suisun City.
