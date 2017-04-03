Veteran officer named Vacavillea s Officer of the Year
As of last week, Master Police Officer Erwin Ramirez is also the Vacaville Police Department's Officer of the Year. The veteran officer, officials said, “embodies the mission, vision and principles” of the department and “is sincere in his actions, striving to develop a motivating environment and is a true member of the 'Team.'
