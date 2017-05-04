Vallejo man, 47 others arrested for t...

Vallejo man, 47 others arrested for trafficking 15 pounds of meth

Wednesday Apr 26

An elaborate drug trafficking network based out of Northern California was busted up after allegedly shipping more than 15 pounds of high quality crystal methamphetamine to Hawaii. According to court documents, Epati Malauulu, 42, of Suisun City, was identified as the chief out-of-state methamphetamine supplier through an investigation that began in Hawaii.

