Vacaville man given five years in prison for 2013 killing
A Vacaville man once acquitted of murder in the 2013 slaying of a Suisun City man, was sentenced Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court to five years in state prison as part of a plea deal on an involuntary manslaughter charge from the same case. Sergio L. Perez, 26 at the time the killing occurred, was initially charged with murder in the July 9 fatal shooting of Jimmy Degros, 27, of Suisun City.
