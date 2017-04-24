Vacaville man given five years in pri...

Vacaville man given five years in prison for 2013 killing

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Reporter

A Vacaville man once acquitted of murder in the 2013 slaying of a Suisun City man, was sentenced Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court to five years in state prison as part of a plea deal on an involuntary manslaughter charge from the same case. Sergio L. Perez, 26 at the time the killing occurred, was initially charged with murder in the July 9 fatal shooting of Jimmy Degros, 27, of Suisun City.

