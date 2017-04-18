Suisun waterfront theater takes gunfire
Sue Cavazos and her husband left the Suisun Harbor Theater about 10 p.m. Friday after painting a reception room. She returned about 10 a.m. Saturday to find one of the glass doors shattered by gunfire, a single bullet that crossed the lobby area and through a wall, exiting into the room that the Cavazoses had just painted.
