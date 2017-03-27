Suisun police investigate bank robbery
Suisun police and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery Sunday at U.S. Bank inside Raley's on Sunset Avenue. Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Maverick 808
|11
|Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Maverick 808
|7
|to Shannon parks dad lee parks (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Jordan parks
|2
|Where is the police chief?
|9 hr
|not like witch cindy
|18
|Dan Kean: Should he stay r should he go?
|9 hr
|Haters going to hate
|10
|Survival Rules for Pro-Trump Californians Livin...
|11 hr
|ma an the boys
|4
|46 Percent of Bay Area's Millennial Residents W...
|15 hr
|GEE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC