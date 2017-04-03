Suisun council wary of commercial, retail marijuana businesses
People won't see dispensaries or other retail aspects of the marijuana business in Suisun City if the City Council has any say in the matter of regulating their existence. The council was still talking about the issue at 9:30 p.m. and was voicing support for not allowing any retail or commercial uses in town, but allowing personal use consistent with state law and having specific limitations to protect neighbors.
