Suisun City Police, Residents on High Alert after Recent Spike in Crime
Home burglaries, armed robberies and even a pair of shootings in downtown Suisun City had the community gathering at a town hall meeting Thursday in hopes of finding a solution. The meeting lasted well over two hours and many concerned citizens, along with the chief of police and some of his staff, wanted to figure out how they could team up with the goal of bringing those behind the crimes to justice.
