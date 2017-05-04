Suisun City man given 20 years in prison for shipping methamphetamine to Hawaii
A United States District Judge Wednesday in Sacramento sentenced a Suisun City man to 20 years in prison on methamphetamine-related charges, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. Epati Malauulu, 42, conducted a methamphetamine distribution business that bought high quality crystal methamphetamine in Northern California and sold it in Hawaii for a profit.
