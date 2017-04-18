Suisun City man found guilty of sexually abusing stepdaughters

After two days of deliberation, a jury Monday found a Suisun City man guilty on four felony counts of sex offenses for molesting his two stepdaughters. Richard Anthony Evans, 46, was motionless as he listened to Presiding Judge Wendy G. Getty recite the jury's unanimous verdict, which found him guilty of the charges of sodomy with a child under 10 years of age or less, and sexual penetration with a child under 10 years of age or less.

