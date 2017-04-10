Suisun City Hall, harbormaster's offi...

Suisun City Hall, harbormaster's office, Lawler House to get repairs

The city's historic Lawler House could get some repair work as part of an effort to fix up several city-owned buildings. Suisun City's Public Works Department put out requests for proposals last week to fix up the City Hall's roof and deal with dry rot; fix dry rot damage at the harbormaster's office; and take on problems at the Lawler House that range from replacing gutters to repairing railing.

