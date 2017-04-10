Suisun City Hall, harbormaster's office, Lawler House to get repairs

The city's historic Lawler House could get some repair work as part of an effort to fix up several city-owned buildings. Suisun City's Public Works Department put out requests for proposals last week to fix up the City Hall's roof and deal with dry rot; fix dry rot damage at the harbormaster's office; and take on problems at the Lawler House that range from replacing gutters to repairing railing.

