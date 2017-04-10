Solano supervisors support lower vote threshold for library projects
In a county that has supported libraries with more than 70 percent of the vote at times, the Board of Supervisors this week backed a constitutional amendment that would lower a two-thirds approval threshold to 55 percent on statewide library facility bonds. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, had already left the meeting when the Solano County board took up his measure, which was introduced Jan. 30. "Our public libraries provide critical services to our state, educating future generations, promoting lifelong learning and providing cultural enrichment," Dodd said when he announced the proposed amendment.
