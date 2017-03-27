Police suspect 2 more break-ins conti...

Police suspect 2 more break-ins continue rash of Suisun City home burglaries

Read more: The Daily Republic

Officers were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. Friday to the 900 block of McCoy Creek Lane on a report of a burglary in progress. The caller said three black males wearing hooded sweatshirts had just left the residence, carrying backpacks, and drove away in a silver vehicle, police said in an update on the case.

