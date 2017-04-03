Police: Couple robbed together, arres...

Police: Couple robbed together, arrested together

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a burglary at the Village Green Apartments complex off Sunset Avenue. The apartment manager said an unknown male and female were caught breaking into a storage shed, located in the pool area, on the complex's surveillance cameras.

