Police arrest suspect in Fairfield, Suisun robberies
Police arrested a man Friday who they suspect is responsible for a string of robberies Thursday and Friday in Fairfield and Suisun City, Fairfield police reported Friday. The Fairfield Police Department received a call at 3:04 p.m. Thursday of a robbery that occurred at a bank on the 1800 block of North Texas Street.
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|56 min
|Phil
|41
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|1 hr
|Phil
|2
|Where is the police chief?
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|20
|Vallejo Gets 82,000 Refugees
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Jobs-rich firms consider Solano sites
|13 hr
|see for yourself
|31
|Green Cement Market Growing for Sustainability
|13 hr
|GOB Mailman
|22
|About 700 witness 'USS Indy' film on Mare Island
|13 hr
|beer hauler
|4
