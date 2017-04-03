Police arrest suspect in Fairfield, S...

Police arrest suspect in Fairfield, Suisun robberies

27 min ago

Police arrested a man Friday who they suspect is responsible for a string of robberies Thursday and Friday in Fairfield and Suisun City, Fairfield police reported Friday. The Fairfield Police Department received a call at 3:04 p.m. Thursday of a robbery that occurred at a bank on the 1800 block of North Texas Street.

