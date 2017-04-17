Police: 2 men rob Suisun business at gunpoint
A Suisun City massage business was held up at gunpoint Sunday night, and police are looking for two black men in connection with the after-hours incident. Police reported that a black man entered the lobby of Rolling Touch about 8:35 p.m. He left after being told the parlor was closed for business and he would have to return the next day.
