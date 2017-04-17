Picks & Pecks: Erwin Ramirez represents best of Vacaville PD
Vacaville Police Officer Erwin Ramirez is a husband, dad, mentor to his peers and a dedicated community servant. He's also the city's Officer of the Year and epitomizes all the best in our local department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo strip mall evacuated due to gas leak
|4 hr
|Whitey McKracken
|4
|Blighted illegal dump site in Vallejo mayor's c...
|6 hr
|tiger
|22
|Cal Maritime: Why we oppose Orcem
|8 hr
|Knob GOBbler
|23
|Vallejo shooting sends 9 to area hospitals
|11 hr
|maxcene waters
|6
|Trump: 'Who paid fo'r' rallies seeking release ...
|11 hr
|maxcene waters
|4
|Downtown Vallejo hosts early Earth Day celebrat...
|21 hr
|Anonkk
|6
|Kidnapping truth comes out
|Sun
|No truth from you
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC