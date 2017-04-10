Overturned car in Suisun City

Overturned car in Suisun City

Emergency officials respond to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Blossom Avenue near Railroad Avenue in Suisun City, Thursday. According to Suisun City Police the incident occurred at approximately 9:23 p.m. The vehicle landed on top of a motor home after striking the guy-wire of a power pole and crashing through a fence.

