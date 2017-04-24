Navy sailor arrested in connection wi...

Navy sailor arrested in connection with attempted robbery in Suisun City

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Reporter

Hours after a gunman attempted to rob a Walmart Money Center in Suisun City Monday, a Navy sailor was arrested in connection with the crime. “He was in the process of leaving the state,” said Suisun City police Commander Andrew White late Tuesday night.

