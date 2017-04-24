Judge drops 1 charge, orders trial for another in case out of Suisun City
A man who allegedly terrified two Suisun City women, neighbors on Del Oro Court, was ordered to stand trial on a felony vandalism charge. The man came to court Monday in a suit, vest, dress shoes and a tie for his probable cause hearing.
