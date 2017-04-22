Gunman Shoots at Moving Car, Narrowly...

Gunman Shoots at Moving Car, Narrowly Missing Passengers, Including 1-Year-Old

Saturday Apr 22

Police are searching for two men who followed a car Saturday, shooting at its windows and narrowly missing its passengers, including a 1-year-old sitting the back seat. Around 2:20 p.m., a silver vehicle was driving down Canvasback Drive when, according to witnesses, a man driving a newer orange Camaro began firing at the car.

