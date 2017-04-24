Former Suisun father to stand trial on child abuse charge
A 66-year-old father of two was ordered Monday to stand trial on a felony charge of child abuse for what authorities allege he did to his 13-year-old son in October 2014. Gary Hietala was living in Suisun City with his wife and the children when she got into an argument with their son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey Carrizales: Homeless victimized again
|36 min
|Heidi Zahn Mallory
|1
|Several items before Vallejo City Council on Tu...
|1 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|20
|California's Construction Workers Make Less Tha...
|1 hr
|Eastside Tom
|5
|Jerry Brown Traded More Diesel Pollution For Hi...
|3 hr
|SamboIncognito
|4
|Woman discovers dozens of dead dogs while walki...
|6 hr
|Pinky-Rocky123412
|3
|Vallejo man's girlfriend's car carjacked when h...
|6 hr
|Larry
|9
|Possible signs of life at Vallejo's long-dorman...
|11 hr
|holey scatt
|6
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC