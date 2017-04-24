Former Suisun father to stand trial o...

Former Suisun father to stand trial on child abuse charge

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Daily Republic

A 66-year-old father of two was ordered Monday to stand trial on a felony charge of child abuse for what authorities allege he did to his 13-year-old son in October 2014. Gary Hietala was living in Suisun City with his wife and the children when she got into an argument with their son.

