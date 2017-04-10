Ex-con enters not guilty plea to Suisun, Fairfield robberies
An ex-con recently released from prison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of felony robbery and fives counts of attempted robbery. Gaona was arrested Friday after a Suisun City business was robbed along with three Fairfield businesses on North Texas Street, Gateway Boulevard and West Texas Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can Villaraigosa Turn out 'Anti-Trump' Latinos ...
|5 min
|Anonymous
|4
|California's solar energy set power supply reco...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Calif. Legislature Advances Bills Defying Trump...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Calif. Elections Head Pushes For Earlier Primary
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo school district seeks help with superin...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo police, fire departments to host emerge...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Police: Traffic stop yields stolen items from V...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC