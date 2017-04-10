Ex-con enters not guilty plea to Suis...

Ex-con enters not guilty plea to Suisun, Fairfield robberies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

An ex-con recently released from prison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of felony robbery and fives counts of attempted robbery. Gaona was arrested Friday after a Suisun City business was robbed along with three Fairfield businesses on North Texas Street, Gateway Boulevard and West Texas Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can Villaraigosa Turn out 'Anti-Trump' Latinos ... 5 min Anonymous 4
California's solar energy set power supply reco... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Calif. Legislature Advances Bills Defying Trump... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Calif. Elections Head Pushes For Earlier Primary 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo school district seeks help with superin... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo police, fire departments to host emerge... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Police: Traffic stop yields stolen items from V... 1 hr Anonymous 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC