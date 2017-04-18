Ex-con agrees to delay of court hearing

An ex-con charged with two counts of felony robbery and fives counts of attempted robbery agreed Wednesday to postpone a probable cause hearing, likely until summer. The hearing for Edwin V. Gaona, 31, had been scheduled for Friday.

