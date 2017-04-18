Daytime burglary spree in Suisun City...

Daytime burglary spree in Suisun City up to 11

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Reporter

Suisun City police say a residential burglary spree that occurred last week may be connected to six more in March. Between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, homes on the 40 block of Tea Rose Court, 500 block of East Wigeon Way, 500 block of Emperor Drive, 1400 block of Whitby Way and 400 block of Shoveller Drive were targeted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lennar calls the shots for Vallejo. Lennar = Ba... 4 min Peter_K_Omaha 3
Vallejo City Manager asks council to consider c... 4 hr Hard Landing 35
Graden to resign from planning commission 4 hr Smell That Rat 9
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... 5 hr A Thought 6
Frank Malifrando: Downtown Vallejo and the wate... 15 hr Molly 7
Karen S. Hester: Business first, housing later 15 hr Molly 3
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... 15 hr RIGHT ON 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,492,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC