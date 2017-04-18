Daytime burglary spree in Suisun City up to 11

Suisun City police say a residential burglary spree that occurred last week may be connected to six more in March. Between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, homes on the 40 block of Tea Rose Court, 500 block of East Wigeon Way, 500 block of Emperor Drive, 1400 block of Whitby Way and 400 block of Shoveller Drive were targeted.

