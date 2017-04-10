Daytime burglars hit Suisun City, again

Daytime burglars hit Suisun City, again

Another five houses were burglarized Wednesday in Suisun City with the thieves using methods similar to those used during two other spates of residential burglaries that occurred March 22 and March 31, according to a press release. Police said Thursday that the latest spat of burglaries took place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the sub-100 block of Tea Rose Court, the 500 block of East Wigeon Way, the 400 block of Shoveller Drive, the 1400 block of Whitby Way and the 500 block of Emperor Drive.

