Church notes: April 2, 2017
Steve Haynes, pastor, will speak on " A 90-Day Challenge: Four Keys to Spiritual Success," from Proverbs 3:7-10. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Browne: Visit Vallejo wants to hear from you
|4 hr
|Mudder_Gomes
|11
|Solano Sheriff's Office pays back $20,000 to st...
|4 hr
|Mudder_Gomes
|4
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|4 hr
|Mudder_Gomes
|51
|Shots fired during midnight robbery in Vallejo
|9 hr
|Wanglow
|8
|PB voting to return Saturday
|9 hr
|Biker_Sam
|4
|Vallejo man arrested in San Francisco for tripl...
|12 hr
|Anonkk
|5
|Solano representatives encouraged by tone of DC...
|17 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC