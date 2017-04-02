Church notes: April 2, 2017

Church notes: April 2, 2017

Steve Haynes, pastor, will speak on " A 90-Day Challenge: Four Keys to Spiritual Success," from Proverbs 3:7-10. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

