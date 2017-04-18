Car-to-car gunfire on Suisun streets narrowly misses young child
A young child and an adult escaped injury Saturday after the vehicle they were in was strafed by gunfire on city streets, police said in a press release about the incident. Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:20 p.m. to the area of Canvasback Drive to investigate a report of shots being fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
