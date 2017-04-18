Boat owners demand space at Suisun's ...

Boat owners demand space at Suisun's visitors dock

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Suisun City boat owners who want access to the city's visitors dock returned this week to the City Council, reiterating their demands. Three Suisun City boat owners first voiced their displeasure about the lack of public space at the visitors dock at the council's April 4 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disabled placards for thousands of dead Califor... 2 hr back in the day 7
Where is Obama ? 2 hr harveymilk 4
Law Bans Demonstartions, Placards, Liberals 3 hr tiger 2
Vallejo residents invited to meeting on water r... 5 hr Anonymous 9
Where is the police chief? 12 hr GEE 25
Hammer-wielding woman arrested in Vallejo for a... 13 hr another rip off 2
Man stabbed in leg during domestic dispute in V... 13 hr another rip off 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC