Boat owners demand space at Suisun's visitors dock
Suisun City boat owners who want access to the city's visitors dock returned this week to the City Council, reiterating their demands. Three Suisun City boat owners first voiced their displeasure about the lack of public space at the visitors dock at the council's April 4 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disabled placards for thousands of dead Califor...
|2 hr
|back in the day
|7
|Where is Obama ?
|2 hr
|harveymilk
|4
|Law Bans Demonstartions, Placards, Liberals
|3 hr
|tiger
|2
|Vallejo residents invited to meeting on water r...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Where is the police chief?
|12 hr
|GEE
|25
|Hammer-wielding woman arrested in Vallejo for a...
|13 hr
|another rip off
|2
|Man stabbed in leg during domestic dispute in V...
|13 hr
|another rip off
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC