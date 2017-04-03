Biz Buzz: Veteran-owned plumbing company opens in Fairfield

A new plumbing company owned by an Air Force veteran and his brother is now serving residents and businesses in Fairfield, Suisun City and Cordelia, the company announced. Cruzers Plumbing is a family run business that specializes in the service and repair of residential and commercial faucets, showers, toilets, water heaters and clogged drains and lines.

