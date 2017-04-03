Biz Buzz: Veteran-owned plumbing comp...

Biz Buzz: Veteran-owned plumbing company opens in Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: The Daily Republic

A new plumbing company owned by an Air Force veteran and his brother is now serving residents and businesses in Fairfield, Suisun City and Cordelia, the company announced. Cruzers Plumbing is a family run business that specializes in the service and repair of residential and commercial faucets, showers, toilets, water heaters and clogged drains and lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No... 19 min anonymos 17
Green Cement Market Growing for Sustainability 34 min Anonymous 3
California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct... 2 hr Mrs Shihsquee ova... 9
Dianne Feinstein 2018? Voters consider that a '... 5 hr I am NOT Burky 3
Putin Buys Mare for Cheap 5 hr Anonymous 3
News Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16) 6 hr Birds Landing Bob 8
Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue... 6 hr Anonymous 4
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Solano County was issued at April 04 at 2:09PM PDT

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC