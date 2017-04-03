Biz Buzz: Veteran-owned plumbing company opens in Fairfield
A new plumbing company owned by an Air Force veteran and his brother is now serving residents and businesses in Fairfield, Suisun City and Cordelia, the company announced. Cruzers Plumbing is a family run business that specializes in the service and repair of residential and commercial faucets, showers, toilets, water heaters and clogged drains and lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|19 min
|anonymos
|17
|Green Cement Market Growing for Sustainability
|34 min
|Anonymous
|3
|California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct...
|2 hr
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|9
|Dianne Feinstein 2018? Voters consider that a '...
|5 hr
|I am NOT Burky
|3
|Putin Buys Mare for Cheap
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|8
|Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC