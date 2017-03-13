Vacaville man convicted of real estate fraud will return to court Monday
A Vacaville man convicted on a series of real estate fraud-related charges is set to reappear Monday in Solano County Superior Court, where the judge and attorneys are likely to discuss the man's sentencing and a possible new trial. With a conviction on four of five charges in September, Richard D. Lamphere, 53, avoided formal sentencing and has remained out of police custody since the end of his trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo To Change Name
|1 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|10
|Man gets 40 years after kidnap victim describes...
|1 hr
|Clock ticking
|2
|Country Club Crest Resident Crime Idea (May '11)
|3 hr
|Patton
|44
|Police are leaving in large numbers
|3 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|44
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
|administrators lay off's
|10 hr
|Drunken Tony
|5
|Spencer Bottomley Ex-Marine PTSD, No Business A...
|11 hr
|El Diablo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC