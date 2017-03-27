Use of Cosby quote helps get Suisun woman sent to prison
A Suisun City mother who held a gun to her 11-year-old daughter's forehead and drunkenly told the girl, "I brought you into this world and I can take you out of it," was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison. Desiree M. Hinton, 35, was dancing around her living room with a gun and drinking when she got angry at her daughter, according testimony at Hinton's jury trial earlier this year.
