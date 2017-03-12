Two Suisun City Homes Struck by Gunfire Overnight
Two homes were struck by gunfire in two separate incidents during the early morning hours of Sunday, Suisun City police said. Just after 12:30 a.m., police received reports of shots fired on Mosswood Drive near Newport Way.
