Two Suisun City Homes Struck by Gunfi...

Two Suisun City Homes Struck by Gunfire Overnight

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Two homes were struck by gunfire in two separate incidents during the early morning hours of Sunday, Suisun City police said. Just after 12:30 a.m., police received reports of shots fired on Mosswood Drive near Newport Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School board meeting to discuss next steps afte... 2 min Anonymous 19
HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14) 1 hr un agenda 21 54
American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15) 1 hr un agenda 21 25
Kurshan Scared Again 3 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 5
Police are leaving in large numbers 3 hr Anne 26
Gregory Gazaway: A time for thanks, courage 3 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 19
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... 12 hr ThomasA 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC