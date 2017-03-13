Tuesday shooting marks Fairfielda s t...

Tuesday shooting marks Fairfielda s third homicide of 2017

A man shot outside a Fairfield liquor store Tuesday night succumbed to his injuries while being treated at an area hospital, police confirmed Wednesday. The shooting, which is Fairfield's third homicide of 2017, was reported around 9:45 p.m. by a caller who said a man had been shot outside a liquor store in the 1300 block of West Texas Street.

