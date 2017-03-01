Trial date set in Suisun City attempt...

Trial date set in Suisun City attempted murder case

An attempted murder case in Suisun City is set to go to trial in April, a Solano County Superior Court judge confirmed Wednesday morning. Emmanuel Carter, 21, of Richmond, is accused of stabbing his father multiple times around 7:30 p.m. at a family member's Suisun City home Dec. 12, 2014.

