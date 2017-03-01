Trial date set in Suisun City attempted murder case
An attempted murder case in Suisun City is set to go to trial in April, a Solano County Superior Court judge confirmed Wednesday morning. Emmanuel Carter, 21, of Richmond, is accused of stabbing his father multiple times around 7:30 p.m. at a family member's Suisun City home Dec. 12, 2014.
