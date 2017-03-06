Suspect arrested in connection with T...

Suspect arrested in connection with Tuesdaya s fatal shooting

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Reporter

An arrest was made in connection with the Tuesday shooting death of a 25-year-old Suisun City man, Fairfield Police Department announced. Domingo Howard, 26, of San Francisco, was arrested without incident in Sacramento and booked into Solano County Jail Thursday, police confirmed.

