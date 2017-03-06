Suspect arrested in connection with Tuesdaya s fatal shooting
An arrest was made in connection with the Tuesday shooting death of a 25-year-old Suisun City man, Fairfield Police Department announced. Domingo Howard, 26, of San Francisco, was arrested without incident in Sacramento and booked into Solano County Jail Thursday, police confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|2 min
|Mo Ron Alert
|161
|South Vallejo residents missing from protest mob
|14 min
|Hot mobby
|19
|Faraday Future seeking negotiation extension fo...
|1 hr
|LittleWillyWilly
|16
|Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef...
|2 hr
|Wanglow
|4
|End Social Security to Defeat Korea
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo
|3 hr
|Everyone knows
|20
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC