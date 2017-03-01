Suisun senior center to host meeting on Network of Care program
Do you want to be more connected to local and state resources that are available to senior citizens and their caregivers? The Suisun City Senior Center is hosting an informational meeting at 10:30 a.m. March 14 at which Solano County Health and Social Services representatives will talk about a new one-stop resource directory for seniors and caregivers to use to locate services and support. "It is a huge website of resources and information for seniors and caregivers," said Karen Mickens, senior center coordinator.
