Suisun Council approves upscale floating mini-hotel on waterfront
A new vessel, this time a three-room, upscale floating hotel, will call the Suisun City waterfront home as early as March 15 and open for business by April 1 at the city's visitors dock after the Suisun City Council gave its blessing Tuesday. The Oakland-based Barkissimo and its sister ship Barquito are the latest in a long line of excursion boats and floating restaurants that have tried to call the Suisun City waterfront home.
