Suisun council approves plan to make parks smoke-free

The City Council passed a smoking ordinance Tuesday that bans smoking in all of Suisun City's parks and recreation areas, as well as at any amusement events such as carnivals and circuses that take place in town. The only dissenting vote came from Councilwoman Jane Day, who agreed with making the Waterfront Plaza smoke-free because of the many events there, but did not agree with imposing the restriction on other public parks.

